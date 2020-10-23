South Pennsylvania Avenue to be closed for sewer repairs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing Public Service Department announced that S. Pennsylvania Avenue, from Baker Street to Mt. Hope Avenue, will be closed to southbound traffic for sewer repairs.

Repair work will start after 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. The work is expected to last only until Tuesday evening.

Here are the detours

West on Baker Street

South on S. Cedar Street

East on Mt. Hope Avenue back to S. Pennsylvania Avenue

Access to local businesses will be maintained.

