South Pennsylvania Avenue to be closed for sewer repairs

(Veronica Ogbe)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing Public Service Department announced that S. Pennsylvania Avenue, from Baker Street to Mt. Hope Avenue, will be closed to southbound traffic for sewer repairs.

Repair work will start after 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. The work is expected to last only until Tuesday evening.

Here are the detours

  • West on Baker Street
  • South on S. Cedar Street
  • East on Mt. Hope Avenue back to S. Pennsylvania Avenue

Access to local businesses will be maintained.

