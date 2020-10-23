Advertisement

Series Game Three Tonight

Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger celebrates a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning in Game 7 of a baseball National League Championship Series Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
-ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Tampa Bay right-hander Charlie Morton starts Game 3 of the World Series with a chance to tie Orlando Hernandez’s record of eight consecutive winning postseason decisions. Morton would move within one of Bob Gibson’s record by beating the Los Angeles Dodgers and winning his sixth straight postseason start.

Morton, who turns 37 in three weeks, is 3-0 with a 0.57 ERA in this year’s postseason, allowing 11 hits in 15 2/3 innings with 17 strikeouts and four walks.

Ace Walker Buehler (BYOO'-lur) starts for the Dodgers, who won the opener 8-3 and were beaten 6-4 in Game 2. The 26-year-old right-hander is 1-0 with a 1.89 ERA in the postseason, striking out 29 and walking 11 in 19 innings.

