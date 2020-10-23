Raiders Test Negative on Friday

-UNDATED (AP) - The Las Vegas Raiders' latest batch of COVID-19 tests all came back negative and their game scheduled for Sunday against Tampa Bay is on for now. That’s according to a person familiar with the tests who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the league doesn’t release test results.

The Raiders placed two players on the COVID-19 list following positive tests earlier in the week and put five more players on the list because of “high risk” close contacts.

The NFL moved the Raiders game against the Buccaneers from prime time to an afternoon slot on Sunday just in case the game couldn’t be played. But the person says the plan is still to play the game Sunday unless the situation changes, even though the Raiders won’t have any starting offensive linemen at practice this week.

The problems arose this week when starting right tackle Trent Brown tested positive for the coronavirus and was placed on the COVID-19 list on Wednesday. The team sent home four other starting offensive linemen as well as safety Johnathan Abram because of possible close contact with Brown.

The league and union are investigating how the Raiders have handled coronavirus protocols. The person said that Brown was not consistently wearing his tracker, which is used to help determine close contacts, and that the offensive linemen were spotted on video not wearing masks and in close contact at practice.