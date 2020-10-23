Advertisement

Purdue’s Brohm Has Big Ten Appeal Denied

Purdue head football coach.
Purdue head football coach.
Oct. 23, 2020
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm has had his appeal to the Big Ten denied. Brohm is quarantined at home after testing positive earlier this week for the Covid-19 virus. He asked to be able to communicate during the game via telephone but he has been told he must cease all team communications 90 minutes before kick off. Purdue hosts Iowa at 3:30pm on Saturday. Purdue announced star receiver Rondale Moore will not play but did not give a reason why.

