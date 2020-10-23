Advertisement

People upset over proposed wind farm in Ingham County

Apex Clean Energy is exploring wind farm in southeast Ingham County
A group called &amp;quot;Preserve the Sandhills&amp;quot; and Charlene Reiser-McCormick is suing Cherry County and some of it's commissioners. They say some commissioners have family with vested interest in success of the proposed Wind Turbine Facility and shouldn't vote on permits tied to its construction. (SOURCE: Jacque Harms/KNOP-TV/MGN)
A group called &amp;quot;Preserve the Sandhills&amp;quot; and Charlene Reiser-McCormick is suing Cherry County and some of it's commissioners. They say some commissioners have family with vested interest in success of the proposed Wind Turbine Facility and shouldn't vote on permits tied to its construction. (SOURCE: Jacque Harms/KNOP-TV/MGN)(KNOP)
By Cody Butler
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - You may start seeing massive wind turbines popping up in Ingham County over the next couple years.

Apex Clean Energy is signing contracts to put them on land in the southeastern part of the county.

“We don’t always have wind here,” said Wanda, who owns a farm in Wheatfield Township. “I just can’t fathom what made them think of bringing it here.”

Wanda said she was surprised when she got the contract from Apex in the mail. She said a wind farm doesn’t fit with the rural community.

“It’s not just a compatible land use with open fields, nature, crops growing,” said Wanda.

Apex spokeswoman Brian O’Shea said the company is planning for the wind turbines to be about 600 feet tall. The company is looking at building the turbines in Wheatfield, Leroy, Ingham, White Oak and Stockbridge Townships.

He also said the company is still in the early planning stages and some farmers already signed up.

“At the end of the day, we end up with slices of land that are appropriate and then we can design a project and proposed plan around that,” said O’Shea.

Township leaders said that in order for a wind farm to be built here, zoning ordinances need to change.

“We have a maximum height of 400 feet for a utility,” said Leroy Township Supervisor Earl Griffes.

Griffes said Leroy Township is the only township with an ordinance dealing with wind energy.

“I believe it was put in to be proactive to have some rules and regulations as to what they can and can’t do,” said Griffes.

Wanda said she supports the idea of clean energy in Ingham County, but just not a wind farm.

“I wish we could find green energy that not does not disrupt the landscape and the ecology of the area where we live because this place is very special,” Wanda said.

Apex said if everything goes as scheduled, construction will begin sometime in 2023.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Grand Ledge native makes it to major film festival

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Hailey French, a Grand Ledge native, is set to premiere her film “The Light Breaks” at the largest university-run film festival in the country-the SCAD Savannah Film Festival.

News

Jackson County man charged in Whitmer plot granted lower bond

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Judge Michael J. Klaeren reduced Pete Musico's bond Friday from $10 million to $100,000.

News

Health officials confirm 1,826 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The state total now sits at 154,688 cases and 7,147 deaths.

News

MSUFCU

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Decision 2020: Lizzo visited Detroit in support of Biden-Harris ticket

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman and Gabrielle Reed
The 32-year-old is one of several high-profile entertainment figures to make a push for Biden before the election.

News

Doctors warn of second wave of COVID-19 in Michigan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
Some medical professionals worry that a second wave of COVID-19 may soon overtake the nation.

News

South Pennsylvania Avenue to be closed for sewer repairs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The work is expected to last for one day.

News

Completion of MLK Center renovations celebrated with ribbon cutting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
This is the first major renovation the MLK Center has seen since it was built in 1968.

News

Latunski pleads not guilty, pretrial date set

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The accused cannibal and murderer was found competent to stand trial earlier this month.

News

DeWitt hosting Trick or Treat Trail on Saturday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The event will include costume contests for children and pets.