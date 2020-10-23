MSU Provost eliminates terms ‘foreign’ and ‘alien’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University Provost Teresa Woodruff recently announced the end of using the terms “foreign" and "alien”. She said she did this to help create a more inclusive environment.

When addressing the Associated Students of MSU (ASMSU) general assembly on Thursday, Oct. 22, Woodruff said the following:

“We will eliminate from our collective lexicon the words ‘alien’ and ‘foreign.’ Instead, we’ve adopted non-pejorative terms that describe geography.”

Instead of using “foreign” and “alien,” the provost suggested the usage of “non-domestic” or “international.” Woodruff said the change will help “create a culture of not us versus them, but of each other.”

Woodruff shared the change is by the MSU Office of the Provost and came through the Dean’s Council, and the federal government has been notified.

