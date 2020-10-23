Advertisement

MSU Provost eliminates terms ‘foreign’ and ‘alien’

(WILX)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University Provost Teresa Woodruff recently announced the end of using the terms “foreign" and "alien”. She said she did this to help create a more inclusive environment.

When addressing the Associated Students of MSU (ASMSU) general assembly on Thursday, Oct. 22, Woodruff said the following:

“We will eliminate from our collective lexicon the words ‘alien’ and ‘foreign.’ Instead, we’ve adopted non-pejorative terms that describe geography.”

Instead of using “foreign” and “alien,” the provost suggested the usage of “non-domestic” or “international.” Woodruff said the change will help “create a culture of not us versus them, but of each other.”

Woodruff shared the change is by the MSU Office of the Provost and came through the Dean’s Council, and the federal government has been notified.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved. The Morning Watch MSU contributed to this article.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Company plans to build wind farm

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Company plans to build wind farm

News

WATCH: “It’s Tucker Time” News 10 Special

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
On October 23, News 10 broadcasted a special called “It’s Tucker Time."

VOD Recordings

Doctors worried about second wave of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
Doctors worried about second wave of COVID-19

VOD Recordings

"It's Tucker Time" News 10 Special

Updated: 1 hour ago
"It's Tucker Time" News 10 Special

Latest News

News

Grand Ledge native makes it to major film festival

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Hailey French, a Grand Ledge native, is set to premiere her film “The Light Breaks” at the largest university-run film festival in the country-the SCAD Savannah Film Festival.

News

Jackson County man charged in Whitmer plot granted lower bond

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Judge Michael J. Klaeren reduced Pete Musico's bond Friday from $10 million to $100,000.

News

People upset over proposed wind farm in Ingham County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
Apex Clean Energy is signing contracts to put them on land in the southeastern part of the county.

News

Health officials confirm 1,826 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The state total now sits at 154,688 cases and 7,147 deaths.

News

MSUFCU

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Decision 2020: Lizzo visited Detroit in support of Biden-Harris ticket, talks voting rights and power of youth

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman and Gabrielle Reed
The 32-year-old is one of several high-profile entertainment figures to make a push for Biden before the election.