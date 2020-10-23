Michigan Supreme Court extends landlord tenant order through end of 2020

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Supreme Court has approved amendments to Administrative Order No. 2020-17 to extend the landlord tenant order through the end of 2020. The order is currently set to expire December 31, 2020. However, it has been challenged in some federal courts.

The approved amendments make it so that courts have to continue holding a pretrial hearing and advising tenants as well as providing assistance programs. AO No. 2020-17 helps with a $60 million state eviction diversion program that connects renters with attorneys and with rental assistance.

Additionally, the amended order helps courts better process cases that may be affected by the CDC eviction moratorium. The order includes a new requirement stating that plaintiffs must file a verification form. The verification form should indicate whether or not a defendant has submitted a declaration to the plaintiff.

As of September 30, Michigan’s eviction diversion program has already processed 3,000 cases and provided $10 million in rental assistance.

Since the pandemic happened, the Court has acted to protect public health and to make sure trial courts within Michigan have all the necessary resources in order to process cases.

To view the full order, click here.

