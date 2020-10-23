Advertisement

Michigan State University student writes letter to administration after spring break cancellation

(WILX)
By Rachel Sweet and Gabrielle Reed
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State University sophomore named Noah Morrison wrote a letter to President Samuel Stanley about the university’s decision to cancel spring break.

“I get that he’s a disease expert and it’s great to hear that from him. I just don’t think that this is the way to do it,” said Morrison.

On Thursday, a letter went out to the students regarding spring semester plans. Students were shocked by the announcement that their 2020-2021 spring break was canceled due to COVID-19.

“Morale is super low. A lot of us are just sort of getting by day by day,” he said. “It’s going to be work until winter break. I think everyone, all my friends, we all sort of agree we need to breathe.”

Morrison openly expressed how mental health is so important during this time for students.

The letter MSU sophomore Noah Morrison wrote.
The letter MSU sophomore Noah Morrison wrote.(WILX)

President Stanley responded to Morrison in a statement saying that, “limiting unnecessary travel will help reduce transmission of the virus here in east Lansing, throughout our state and the country while protecting our Spartan community.”

Morrison thinks canceling spring break will only give more people a reason to have social gatherings.

“I don’t think this is going to change the minds of people who are going to do it anyway. It’s only taking it away from people who need a break,” he said.

The spring semester will start in January of next year.

Without spring break, the university is offering three midweek days without classes for a break.

Michigan State University now joins the University of Michigan and dozens of college across the country canceling spring break to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Staudt’s Rising Star: Zyeir Rembert

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
This week’s Rising Star is Zyeir Rembert of Lansing

News

Michigan Supreme Court extends landlord tenant order through end of 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The approved amendments make it so that courts have to continue holding a pretrial hearing and advising tenants as well as providing assistance programs.

VOD Recordings

Fire forces church to find a new home

Updated: 3 hours ago
Fire forces church to find new home

VOD Recordings

Former Lansing Police Officer suing city

Updated: 3 hours ago
Former Lansing Police officer suing city

Latest News

VOD Recordings

MSU cuts swimming and diving

Updated: 3 hours ago
MSU cuts swimming and diving

VOD Recordings

MSU releases plans for spring semester

Updated: 3 hours ago
MSU releases plans for spring semester

News

Spartans’ first game amid COVID-19 and new rules

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Police are strongly encouraging fans to stay home and enjoy the game and not come to campus where all parking lots will be closed off.

News

What is the Hunter Biden laptop scandal?

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Rudy Giuliani said his own attorney obtained the laptop from the owner of a computer repair shop in Wilmington.

News

Former Lansing Police officer sues city for retaliation in Federal Court

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
A former Lansing police officer is filed a lawsuit against the city, claiming the department retaliated against him for standing up on something he believed was right.

News

UPDATE: Lansing church damaged by fire is moving

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Lansing church damaged in a fire finds a new home.