Michigan State University student writes letter to administration after spring break cancellation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State University sophomore named Noah Morrison wrote a letter to President Samuel Stanley about the university’s decision to cancel spring break.

“I get that he’s a disease expert and it’s great to hear that from him. I just don’t think that this is the way to do it,” said Morrison.

On Thursday, a letter went out to the students regarding spring semester plans. Students were shocked by the announcement that their 2020-2021 spring break was canceled due to COVID-19.

“Morale is super low. A lot of us are just sort of getting by day by day,” he said. “It’s going to be work until winter break. I think everyone, all my friends, we all sort of agree we need to breathe.”

Morrison openly expressed how mental health is so important during this time for students.

The letter MSU sophomore Noah Morrison wrote. (WILX)

President Stanley responded to Morrison in a statement saying that, “limiting unnecessary travel will help reduce transmission of the virus here in east Lansing, throughout our state and the country while protecting our Spartan community.”

Morrison thinks canceling spring break will only give more people a reason to have social gatherings.

“I don’t think this is going to change the minds of people who are going to do it anyway. It’s only taking it away from people who need a break,” he said.

The spring semester will start in January of next year.

Without spring break, the university is offering three midweek days without classes for a break.

Michigan State University now joins the University of Michigan and dozens of college across the country canceling spring break to stop the spread of COVID-19.

