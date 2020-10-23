MHSAA Says Winter Sports Can Begin On Time
Oct. 23, 2020
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced Friday that winter sports across the state can begin on time according to the wishes of the various school districts. No scrimmages will be allowed. Multiple team events will be limited to four teams. Some sports will require wearing face masks, others will not. Spectator limits will be in effect to varying degrees.
