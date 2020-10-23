Advertisement

McLaren Greater Lansing to offer innovative clinical education opportunities

The plan includes a cutting-edge simulation lab and lifelike training mannequin.
(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When their new home opens in early 2022, staff at McLarens Greater Lansing clinical staff will have access to state-of-the-art Clinical Education spaces.

The lab will include a cutting-edge simulation lab which will allow clinical staff to purposely undertake high-risk, low-frequency processes or skills within a safe environment.

“We’re excited the new simulation lab will offer our staff and students a safe, realistic environment to learn new skills, validate competencies, and review clinical processes,” said Amanda Lampron, McLaren Greater Lansing Director of Clinical Education. “The simulation lab allows for a multidisciplinary training approach, meaning all clinical staff may potentially utilize this space.”

The new simulation lab will be home to the high-tech SimMan 3G, a lifelike training mannequin representing an average size adult. The patient simulator is controlled by a computer and allows for staff to be paced in a real life scenario.

The education team watches from a control room and can control the mannequin’s heart rate and rhythm, breathing and breath sounds, eyes and blinking, and even simulate bleeding and tears.

The new lab will allow the scenarios to be recorded and used to debrief and analyze the events to help improve future performance.

The Clinical Education spaces were designed with direct input of the staff members who utilize it at the 240-bed hospital, medical services building, and comprehensive cancer center.

“The Clinical Education team used staff and student evaluations from previous classes held in our current space to help shape the plans for the Clinical Education space in the new medical services building,” said Lampron.

