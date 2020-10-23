Advertisement

Man arrested in 1976 slaying in South Carolina

State officials say 65-year-old Charles Ugvine Coleman was arrested Thursday and jailed in the death of Elizabeth Ann Howell Wilson. She disappeared after working a shift at a textile mill on March 20, 1976.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say man has been charged with rape and murder in the slaying of a South Carolina woman who was killed more than 40 years ago.

State officials say 65-year-old Charles Ugvine Coleman was arrested Thursday and jailed in the death of Elizabeth Ann Howell Wilson. She disappeared after working a shift at a textile mill on March 20, 1976, and her body and vehicle were found later in a rural community.

A spokesman for the State Law Enforcement Division says Coleman was booked into the Fairfield County Jail after a recent forensics “breakthrough” led police to him.

It’s unclear whether Coleman has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

