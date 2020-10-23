Lizzo visiting Detroit Friday in support of Biden-Harris ticket

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday Lizzo will be visiting Detroit to campaign for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

The Grammy-winning singer/rapper/instrumentalist will speak at a volunteer canvass and encourage Michiganders to vote early.

Later, she will travel to Harper Woods to have a conversation with young people about early voting.

Lizzo’s music has appeared in campaign playlists of multiple 2020 Democratic primary hopefuls. While she did not officially endorse anyone during the primary, she said she planned to vote for anyone who “isn’t Trump.” Lizzo also challenged Biden to “go out and earn” the Black vote on Instagram post earlier this year.

Last month, Lizzo hosted an Instagram Live with Harris for National Black Voters Day.

Lizzo, real name Melissa Jefferson, was born in Detroit and called the Motor City home until her family moved to Houston, TX when she was 10. She now calls Minneapolis home.

