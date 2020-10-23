Latunski pleads not guilty, pretrial date set

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Accused cannibal and murderer Mark David Latunski appeared in a Shiawassee courtroom today for a preliminary hearing.

Sitting alone in court, wearing a facemask, Latunski, 51, pleaded not guilty to murdering Kevin Bacon, 29, of Swartz Creek in December.

In court, medical experts brought up grizzly details describing the wounds inflicted on Bacon. Experts stated that Bacon’s DNA was found in a skillet in Latunski’s home on Tyrrell Road in Bennington Township and Latunski’s DNA was found on the handle.

Latunski contends that he was helping Bacon to die.

Bacon’s cause of death was ruled as a homicide by stabbing.

On Oct. 5, Shiawassee County District Judge Ward Clarkson ruled that Latunski was mentally fit to stand trial.

Following the not guilty plea, a pretrial date was set for Oct. 30.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.