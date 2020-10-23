Jackson County man charged in Whitmer plot granted lower bond

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Jackson County Judge has made it a lot easier for one of the suspects charged in the plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer to get out of jail.

Hon. Judge Michael J. Klaeren reduced Pete Musico’s bond Friday from $10 million to $100,000.

During the bond hearing, Assistant Public Defender Kareem Johnson told the judge his client is a church-going family man with strong community ties and doesn’t need to sit behind bars until a pending trial.

“There is no reason for the court to believe that he would engage in any violent behaviors,” said Johnson.

Johnson says Musico never intended to go through with any plans to kidnap the Governor and just wasn’t cut out for it.

“He got kicked out because he was too damn soft. They kicked him out of the group because he was too soft and would not commit to violence,” said Johnson.

However, prosecutors for the attorney general’s office say it was Musico’s home in Munith where the tactical trainings took place, obtained addresses of politicians, and offered up ‘the Plan B’.

“The key thing. And as far as pretrial release is protection of the public. The public includes not only the citizens of the state of Michigan. It includes law enforcement, individuals in the state of Michigan. It includes politicians within the state of Michigan, and it certainly includes the governor of the state of Michigan,” said Assistant Attorney General Gregory Townsend.

Still Judge Klaeren sided with the defense. To get out of jail, Musico will have to pay 10% of the bond, which is $10,000.

He added he wasn’t worried about Musico fleeing before a potential trial.

“Mr. Musico is under such a microscope that he would have to be absolutely nuts not to travel the straight and narrow,” said Klaeren.

Musico was visibly emotional and cried after the judge made his decision.

“Thank you very much,” said Musico.

