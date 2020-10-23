Advertisement

Jackson County man charged in Whitmer plot granted lower bond

Pete Musico and Joseph Morrison
Pete Musico and Joseph Morrison(WILX)
By Christiana Ford
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Jackson County Judge has made it a lot easier for one of the suspects charged in the plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer to get out of jail.

Hon. Judge Michael J. Klaeren reduced Pete Musico’s bond Friday from $10 million to $100,000.

During the bond hearing, Assistant Public Defender Kareem Johnson told the judge his client is a church-going family man with strong community ties and doesn’t need to sit behind bars until a pending trial.

“There is no reason for the court to believe that he would engage in any violent behaviors,” said Johnson.

Johnson says Musico never intended to go through with any plans to kidnap the Governor and just wasn’t cut out for it.

“He got kicked out because he was too damn soft. They kicked him out of the group because he was too soft and would not commit to violence,” said Johnson.

However, prosecutors for the attorney general’s office say it was Musico’s home in Munith where the tactical trainings took place, obtained addresses of politicians, and offered up ‘the Plan B’.

“The key thing. And as far as pretrial release is protection of the public. The public includes not only the citizens of the state of Michigan. It includes law enforcement, individuals in the state of Michigan. It includes politicians within the state of Michigan, and it certainly includes the governor of the state of Michigan,” said Assistant Attorney General Gregory Townsend.

Still Judge Klaeren sided with the defense. To get out of jail, Musico will have to pay 10% of the bond, which is $10,000.

He added he wasn’t worried about Musico fleeing before a potential trial.

“Mr. Musico is under such a microscope that he would have to be absolutely nuts not to travel the straight and narrow,” said Klaeren.

Musico was visibly emotional and cried after the judge made his decision.

“Thank you very much,” said Musico.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Grand Ledge native makes it to major film festival

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Hailey French, a Grand Ledge native, is set to premiere her film “The Light Breaks” at the largest university-run film festival in the country-the SCAD Savannah Film Festival.

News

People upset over proposed wind farm in Ingham County

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Cody Butler
Apex Clean Energy is signing contracts to put them on land in the southeastern part of the county.

News

Health officials confirm 1,826 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The state total now sits at 154,688 cases and 7,147 deaths.

News

MSUFCU

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Decision 2020: Lizzo visited Detroit in support of Biden-Harris ticket

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman and Gabrielle Reed
The 32-year-old is one of several high-profile entertainment figures to make a push for Biden before the election.

News

Doctors warn of second wave of COVID-19 in Michigan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
Some medical professionals worry that a second wave of COVID-19 may soon overtake the nation.

News

South Pennsylvania Avenue to be closed for sewer repairs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The work is expected to last for one day.

News

Completion of MLK Center renovations celebrated with ribbon cutting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
This is the first major renovation the MLK Center has seen since it was built in 1968.

News

Latunski pleads not guilty, pretrial date set

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The accused cannibal and murderer was found competent to stand trial earlier this month.

News

DeWitt hosting Trick or Treat Trail on Saturday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The event will include costume contests for children and pets.