Health officials confirm 1,826 new coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of October 23, Michigan health officials have reported 1,826 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 18 deaths. The state total now sits at 154,688 cases and 7,147 deaths.

Clinton County reports 894 cases and 14 deaths.

Eaton County reports 939 cases and 11 deaths.

Ingham County reports 4,365 cases and 62 deaths.

Jackson County reports 1,617 cases and 62 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 628 cases and 33 deaths.

These statistics are updated daily here.

