Grand Ledge native makes it to major film festival

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hailey French, a Grand Ledge native, is set to premiere her film “The Light Breaks” at the largest university-run film festival in the country-the SCAD Savannah Film Festival.

The SCAD Savannah Film Festival is a distinguished stop on the road to the Oscars. SCAD is known for its ability to mold and shape some of the nation’s most talented students for careers in the entertainment industry. For more than 40 years, SCAD has lived up to its standard of excellence.

Hailey French poses in this portrait. (WILX)

That’s why it’s even more amazing that Hailey French was among 22 finalists selected for the competition out of 800 entries submitted from around the world.

Hailey says she is very happy she had the chance to share this experience with many Savannah College of Art Design alumni. Not only is this a big accomplishment, but she was able to highlight the lives of strong women.

Here is the trailer:

“The Light Breaks” follows three generations of women of color who are faced with a life-changing decision over the course of a single day.

“Also, my producers, writers are all women, so it was kinda exciting and inspiring to get all together and create this film about women, and hopefully inspire the next generation of film makers,” said Hailey.

Hailey says she hopes this nomination will give her the opportunity to submit her movie to other film festivals.

The film will screen Monday, Oct. 26 at 9 a.m. during the Student Shorts: Live Action portion of the festival. For those that can’t tune in at 9 a.m., the film will be available to view for 24 hours.

