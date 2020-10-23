Former Viking Great Blair Dies

-MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Matt Blair, one of the great linebackers in Minnesota Vikings history, has died.

The death of the six-time Pro Bowler was announced by the Vikings.

Blair, who had been suffering from dementia, died Thursday after an extended period in hospice care, according to the Star Tribune. He was 70.

In a 2015 interview with the Star Tribune, then-64-year-old Blair began crying, saying a neurologist had told him that his early signs of dementia were likely the result of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, a degenerative brain disease linked to concussions. CTE cannot be diagnosed until after death.

Drafted in the second round out of Iowa State in 1974, Blair played all 12 of his NFL seasons for the Vikings, from 1974 to 1985. He started 130 of the 160 regular-season games he played, racking up 1,452 tackles, the second most in team history. He finished his career with 16 interceptions, 20 fumble recoveries and 20 blocked punts, extra points and field goals.