Film depicts Black Lives Matter, Me Too as new feminist wave

Pixaby/MGN -- The director of “Not Done,” which debuts Tuesday on PBS stations, says it shows that women won't give up the fight.
Pixaby/MGN -- The director of "Not Done," which debuts Tuesday on PBS stations, says it shows that women won't give up the fight.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A new documentary depicts a powerful female-led activism represented by Black Lives Matter, Me Too and other 21st-century movements. The film, titled “Not Done: Women Remaking America,” features a who’s who of activists, including the founders of Black Lives Matter. Others featured in the documentary include America Ferrera and Natalie Portman, who helped launch the Time’s Up initiative in response to the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse scandal. “Not Done” is an extension of the 2013 documentary “Makers: Women Who Make America,” about the late 20th-century quest for female equality. The director of “Not Done,” which debuts Tuesday on PBS stations, says it shows that women won’t give up the fight.

