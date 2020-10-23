Facebook Oversight Board ready to take on cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Facebook’s new court-like oversight board is ready to take on cases, an idea two years in the making. The board will make final and binding decisions on if specific content should be allowed or removed from Facebook and Instagram.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg first introduced the idea of an independent accountability mechanism in 2018.

Users of Facebook and Instagram can now challenge decisions to remove content they posted once they have gone through the company’s internal review process. There will be a maximum of 90 days allowed for the board to reach decisions on cases and for Facebook to take appropriate action.

Facebook has invested $130 million in the board, currently made up of 20 members that have lived in over 27 countries and speak at least 29 languages. The board will eventually double to 40 members.

