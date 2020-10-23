Eaton Rapids School District preparing for students to return to buildings

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton Rapids School District is preparing to get students back in their buildings.

So far this academic year the district has been using the online learning model for teaching but by the end of next month some students will be back in the classroom.

“We think what we’re going to do is we’re going to have open houses that week of Thanksgiving where parents and students can come back. Just walk the building see what it would be like see what the classroom will be like at 50%,” said Eaton Rapids Superintendent William DeFrance. “We think somewhere between 15 and 20 % of the parents and students will want to have the students stay remote.”

Starting Nov. 30 Eaton Rapids will operate on a hybrid schedule. Students will attend in-person classes two days a week.

Next semester the plan is to have students back in the classroom four days a week.

