Eaton County intersection getting updated

The intersection is known for flooding and detours.
Flooding is still a concern at Canal Road and Columbia Highway in Eaton County.
Flooding is still a concern at Canal Road and Columbia Highway in Eaton County. (WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A mid-Michigan intersection known for massive flooding and weeks-long detours is getting ready for an update.

Clean up work has been completed at the intersection of Columbia Highway and North Canal Rd. in Eaton Rapids Township in preparation for construction.

The project will enlarge the storm drain sewer to keep the intersection from flooding.

Once a final improvement plan is created, it will be sent out for bidding by construction companies. Final cost of the project will be released when bidding ends.

Eaton County drain commissioner Richard Wagner hopes construction will begin sometime this winter.

