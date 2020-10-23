Advertisement

Doctors warn of second wave of COVID-19 in Michigan

By Maureen Halliday
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Spikes in coronavirus cases around the country are causing major concerns in the medical community. Some medical professionals worry that a second wave of COVID-19 may soon overtake the nation. In Michigan, cases are on the rise.

On Friday, the state reported 1,826 new cases and 18 new deaths. Looking at the U.S. as a whole, the last week has seen a dramatic increase.

The Centers for Disease Control said Texas has reported more than 33 thousand new cases, with Illinois and Wisconsin not far behind. That trend can be seen elsewhere as several European countries prepare for lockdowns after infection rates among elderly citizens spiked.

Doctors say Michigan is facing the second wave of COVID-19 and the state is going to be hit hard come winter.

“We are full. I had a conversation yesterday with Spectrum and Spectrum is full. Michigan is full, hospitals are full, we are full of patients,” said Sparrow Hospital President Alan Vierling.

In the last week, 13,000 Michiganders have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the CDC. Dr. Vierling said the second wave was predictable.

“Right now, it’s looking like it’s going to be a really rough winter for COVID," said Vierling. “What we saw back in late August, early September, we started to see a rise in the number of positive cases in the community of the people we test. We said in three to four weeks from now, we’re going to see an increase in hospitalizations and an increase in deaths. We were pretty clear about it and when you look at it. That’s exactly what happened.”

Doctors have learned from the first wave and will be better prepared to treat patients who end up in hospitals.

“In March, April we were worried about critical care beds, we worried about ventilator support. We’re not worried about that anymore. We are able to manage patients somewhat better. They’re staying out of critical care they’re staying off of ventilators. They’re acute and they need to be hospitalized but they’re not critical care,” said Vierling.

Although doctors are anticipating a tough winter with COVID-19, Vierling said cases should go down in the spring time.

Sparrow said it’s fully stocked on personal protective equipment-including 100,000 N-95 masks and doesn’t expect another shortage. But, they have said it may start taking longer to get test results back if the number of cases keeps rising.

