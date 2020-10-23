Advertisement

DeWitt hosting Trick or Treat Trail on Saturday

The event will include costume contests for children and pets.
(Unspecified | Story Blocks)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - The DeWitt Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a “Trick or Treat Trail” at Riverside Park on Saturday, Oct. 24.

The free event is from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. with 21 local businesses and organizations participating, including Sparrow Clinton Hospital and Astera Credit Union including some volunteers in costume.

The event is geared toward children 12 and under. There will be a costume contest held at 3:00 p.m followed by a pet costume contest at 3:15 p.m.

Chamber President Loretta Spinrad said that precautions will be taken to ensure everyone’s safe health and safety, including a gated entry, one way traffic, and vendor booths spaced out for social distancing purposes.

Riverside Park is located at 315 S Bridge St. in DeWitt.

DeWitt Trick or Treat Trail 2020
DeWitt Trick or Treat Trail 2020(DeWitt Area Chamber of Commerce)

