Delhi Township purchasing new firetruck from local manufacturer

The purchase is possible thanks to millage previously approved by voters in 2018.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Delhi Township will purchase a new firetruck from local manufacturer Spartan Emergency Response thanks to the Renew, Repair, Restore millage previously approved by voters in Nov. 2018.

Monday the Delhi Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously to replace two firetrucks at the end of their usable lifespan. The new pumper/tanker truck from Smeal Side-Mount will cost $722,748.

“We can utilize our staff more efficiently by going from two aging firetrucks to a single new firetruck,” said Delhi Township Fire Chief Brian Ball. “Financing this truck will also reduce our capital outlay and ongoing maintenance costs. This is a big win for our community.”

To supplement the cost of the firetruck, the township will sell a 1994 Pierce pumper truck and a 1997 CSI tanker truck. Through the a contract with Sourcewell, the new firetruck comes at a discount of $43,706.

The board voted to finance the purchase at an interest rate no higher than 3% over 5-7 years. The lease-to-own method will spread payments out, avoiding a large lump sum payment for the township.

“Chief Ball’s proposal for a new firetruck made smart use of funds from the Renew, Repair, Restore millage Delhi Township voters approved in 2018. I commend Chief Ball for exploring his options and choosing a solution that is fiscally responsible and makes good use of taxpayer dollars,” said Tracy Miller, Delhi Township manager. “By replacing our aging fleet, we can better respond to residents facing an emergency.”

The new firetruck should arrive in early fall 2021.

