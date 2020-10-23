Advertisement

Completion of MLK Center renovations celebrated with ribbon cutting

(WILX)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - On Friday morning, the Jackson community celebrated the completion of a $1.9 million renovation of the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center with an outdoor ribbon cutting.

Local officials and community members attended the event.

This is the first major renovation the MLK Center has seen since it was built in 1968.

Inside of the buildings, residents will have access to a larger commercial kitchen, expanded exercise room, renovated classrooms, improved bathrooms, a new lounge area and resurfaced gym floor.

Vice Mayor Arlene Robinson spoke at the ribbon cutting and said the King Center has been an important part of the community for 52 years.

“We thank the City of Jackson for this big investment in our south side neighborhood. This multi-million dollar investment means a lot to us,” Robinson said.

Antonio Parker, a long-time Parks and Recreation Department Employee, just took on the role of MLK Center Director.

“This renovation will ensure that the MLK Center will be here for the next 52 years to help us further serve the community,” Parker said at the event.

Parkers says the Parks and Recreation Department will consider what kind of programming will be offered at the center. But, decisions will not be made until after the general election.

