City of Jackson asking community to show civility on Election Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson Human Relations Commission (HRC) is calling on the community to show civility during the Nov. 3 election.

“The City of Jackson Human Relations Commission believes in a free and fair election process. We acknowledge the dignity of every person and their right to participate. We urge everyone to conduct themselves peacefully and respectfully at the polls,” the commission said in a statement. “This is your opportunity to select who will represent your community at the city, state, and federal levels. Voting is not only your right; make it your responsibility!”

Interim Chair of the HRC, Cheryl Ragland says commissioners felt it was important to remind residents to be respectful ahead of the upcoming high-profile election.

“Our commission’s goal is to promote mutual understanding, dignity and respect among all groups,” Ragland said. “Those are all important things to keep in mind through this election cycle. People have the right to vote without being harassed. We hope our statement will remind residents to be respectful of the process and kind to the people around them.”

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.