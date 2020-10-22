YMCA permanently closing Downtown Lansing location

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday YMCA President and CEO Jeff Scheibel announced in an email that the location at 119 N. Washington Square will not be reopening.

“This was not an easy decision for our Board of Directors, who are a dedicated group of community leaders who embody the mission of the organization,” said Scheibel. “They realize that all our branch locations are valuable centers in our community.”

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Downtown Lansing area has been significant, causing uncertainty for business. The unpredictability of whether or not people will return to the area businesses made it difficult for the company to forecast a plan for the location, leading the Board of Directors to vote to permanently close the branch.

“As hard as closing a facility is, I want you to know that we will always continue to be committed to helping our members and our community through our mission driven work and to transition all of our Downtown members to one of our other YMCA locations to help continue to support their wellness journey,” said Scheibel.

Those with a current active membership, will see their membership active and not experience any lapse in service for. If a membership is suspended, it will be active in the time same time frame that was previously indicated.

