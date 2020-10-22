Advertisement

Whole Foods offering free one-hour grocery pickup

The service is free for Prime members with orders of $35 or more.
Consumer Reports says botted water made by Whole Foods has &amp;ldquo;potentionally harmful levels of arsenic.&amp;rdquo; (Source: CNN)
Consumer Reports says botted water made by Whole Foods has &amp;ldquo;potentionally harmful levels of arsenic.&amp;rdquo; (Source: CNN) (WOWT)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Yesterday, Amazon expanded one-hour grocery pickup to nearly 500 Whole Foods locations in the United States.

For Prime members that place orders of $35 or more, the service is free. There is a fee of $1.99 for orders less than the minimum. Customers will be able to have store staff load their grocery orders right into their car.

Thousands of items are available with the service, including fresh produce, meat and seafood, and pantry staples. Customers can schedule a pickup time that best suits their needs.

Whole Foods said the new pickup perk is the result of more people using the curbside pickup option. The company said more than 40% of their monthly pickup orders come from customers who are trying the service for the first time. According to Global Data Research, nearly 68% of customers plan to keep using a curbside pickup service after the pandemic.

Amazon already offers free two-hour grocery deliveries to Prime members from both Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh.

You can see if your local Whole Foods offers the service HERE.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Plastic surgeons see spike in consultations, procedures thanks to Zoom

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Non-invasive treatments such as Botox are experiencing a boom.

News

Overdose deaths rising during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
New data shows record highs are possible due to depression, unemployment and more.

News

Santa making virtual visits this year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Visit with Santa or hear a story from Mrs. Claus starting next month.

News

Positive COVID-19 cases force Mid-Michigan school district, high school to online classes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Johnathon Gustin
More than 100 students and 12 staff members are quarantining.

Latest News

News

Secretary of State encouraging homeless community to vote

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
An online tool-kit is available to inform residents on voting rights when housing is insecure.

News

WILX Weather Evening 10/21/2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
WILX Weather Evening 10/21/2020

News

Principals says there is a lot to learn

Updated: 8 hours ago
The Mason School District is in full swing with its elementary school high flex hybrid learning schedule.

News

Tensions rise at rival football game

Updated: 8 hours ago
A high school football rivalry has created a tense territory for two local districts.

News

Man in custody after police foot chase in Lansing

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed and Christiana Ford
Michigan State Police say this all started around 5 p.m. when they attempted to pull over a car.

News

Mason School District continues with hybrid learning

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
The Mason School District is in full swing with its elementary school high flex hybrid learning schedule.