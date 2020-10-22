Whole Foods offering free one-hour grocery pickup

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Yesterday, Amazon expanded one-hour grocery pickup to nearly 500 Whole Foods locations in the United States.

For Prime members that place orders of $35 or more, the service is free. There is a fee of $1.99 for orders less than the minimum. Customers will be able to have store staff load their grocery orders right into their car.

Thousands of items are available with the service, including fresh produce, meat and seafood, and pantry staples. Customers can schedule a pickup time that best suits their needs.

Whole Foods said the new pickup perk is the result of more people using the curbside pickup option. The company said more than 40% of their monthly pickup orders come from customers who are trying the service for the first time. According to Global Data Research, nearly 68% of customers plan to keep using a curbside pickup service after the pandemic.

Amazon already offers free two-hour grocery deliveries to Prime members from both Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh.

You can see if your local Whole Foods offers the service HERE.

