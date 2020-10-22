What is the Hunter Biden laptop scandal?

(WILX) - On Oct. 14 The New York Post published an article concerning a laptop found in a computer repair shop, alleged by the shop owner to belong to Hunter Biden, the son of presidential candidate Joe Biden. The article itself, as well as the alleged contents of the laptop, have become a focal point of controversy.

Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer, said his own attorney obtained the laptop from the owner of a computer repair shop in Wilmington, Del. Giuliani then took emails from the laptop and offered them to multiple news agencies, including Fox News, almost all of which did not run the story due to concerns over credibility according to a report by mediaite. The New York Post, owned by Rupert Murdoch, did choose to publish the story.

The New York Post published installments of the leaked emails, claiming they proved Joe Biden met with an adviser to Ukrainian energy company Burisma, where Hunter Biden was a board member. However, the emails alone do not prove that allegation. The emails use vague wording, and it is not clear whether the laptop actually belonged to Hunter Biden.

Currently no one has been able to confirm the ownership of the laptop, the authenticity of the emails, or whether they had any effect on Joe Biden’s actions. If a verifiable source is found, News 10 will report it.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.