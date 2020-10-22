Advertisement

WB I-96 ramp to EB I-496 closing for slope work

The closure is part of the $60 million MDOT project to improve I-496.
Eastbound Alpine Ramp closed
Eastbound Alpine Ramp closed(MGN)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday the westbound I-96 ramp to eastbound 1-496 in Eaton County will be closed starting at 8:00 p.m.

This work is part of the ongoing $60 million I-496 Pave the Way Project by the Michigan Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) to improve I-496 between I-96 and Lansing Road.

It is expected to be complete on Sunday, Nov. 1.

A map of the project can be found HERE.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LIVE - Dems speak while boycotting Amy Coney Barrett hearing

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Dems speak while boycotting Amy Coney Barrett hearing

News

Mobile app Quibi announces it is shutting down

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The announcement comes less than seven months after the launch.

News

Sam’s Club offering virtual tour of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” house

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
As Cousin Eddie says “pick out somethin' real nice.”

News

Jackson Area Transportation Authority offering free rides on Election Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Riders just need to have their voter registration cards and get an “I voted” sticker.

Latest News

News

Plastic surgeons see spike in consultations, procedures thanks to Zoom

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Non-invasive treatments such as Botox are experiencing a boom.

News

Whole Foods offering free one-hour grocery pickup

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The service is free for Prime members with orders of $35 or more.

News

Overdose deaths rising during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
New data shows record highs are possible due to depression, unemployment and more.

News

Santa making virtual visits this year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Visit with Santa or hear a story from Mrs. Claus starting next month.

News

Positive COVID-19 cases force Mid-Michigan school district, high school to online classes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Johnathon Gustin
More than 100 students and 12 staff members are quarantining.

News

Secretary of State encouraging homeless community to vote

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
An online tool-kit is available to inform residents on voting rights when housing is insecure.