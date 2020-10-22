WB I-96 ramp to EB I-496 closing for slope work
The closure is part of the $60 million MDOT project to improve I-496.
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday the westbound I-96 ramp to eastbound 1-496 in Eaton County will be closed starting at 8:00 p.m.
This work is part of the ongoing $60 million I-496 Pave the Way Project by the Michigan Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) to improve I-496 between I-96 and Lansing Road.
It is expected to be complete on Sunday, Nov. 1.
A map of the project can be found HERE.
