Advertisement

Vikings Trade Away Key Player

In this Sept. 27, 2020, file photo, Tennessee Titans and the Minnesota Vikings players meet at midfield following an NFL football game in Minneapolis. Tennessee will not be returning to the team's facility Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, after two more players tested positive in the NFL's first COVID-19 outbreak, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The Titans had no positive tests Monday or Tuesday for the first time after six consecutive days of positive results. A third straight day was necessary for the team to be allowed back in its headquarters.(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
In this Sept. 27, 2020, file photo, Tennessee Titans and the Minnesota Vikings players meet at midfield following an NFL football game in Minneapolis. Tennessee will not be returning to the team's facility Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, after two more players tested positive in the NFL's first COVID-19 outbreak, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The Titans had no positive tests Monday or Tuesday for the first time after six consecutive days of positive results. A third straight day was necessary for the team to be allowed back in its headquarters.(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)(Jim Mone | Associated Press)
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Vikings have traded defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (yah-NEEK' en-GAH'-kway) to the Baltimore Ravens for draft picks. The deal comes less than two months after the Vikings acquired the fifth-year pass rusher in a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ngakoue is tied for fourth in the NFL with five sacks in six games, including two forced fumbles. The Vikings entered their bye week with a 1-5 record and more incentive to focus on the future. The Ravens are 5-1. They’re fourth in the league in sacks per pass attempt.

Latest News

Sports

Michigan State Cuts Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Covid budget issues caused the moves

Sports

Jordan Selects Number For His NASCAR

Updated: 33 minutes ago
The number is familiar to Chicago Bulls fans

Sports

Former Jets Standout Mathis Dies

Updated: 35 minutes ago
He was 81

Sports

Former Spartan Great Yewcic Dies

Updated: 40 minutes ago
He was a tremendous two way MSU star athlete for coaches Biggie Munn and John Kobs

Latest News

Sports

Jets Hope Darnold Ready to Return

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT
Team looking for its first win

Sports

Washington To Continue To Restrict Fan Attendance

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT
Only a few fans okay at next home game

Sports

Adam Scott Tests Positive

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT
He follows Tony Finau and Dustin Johnson

Sports

Panthers Have Covid Issues

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT
At least two players have tested positive

Sports

Adam Scott Tests Positive

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT
He follows Tony Finau and Dustin Johnson both of whom tested positive

Sports

Van Gundy Back in NBA Coaching

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT
He's now 61 years old