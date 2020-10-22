Advertisement

UPDATE: Lansing church damaged by fire is moving

Firefighters were battling the blaze at Unity Spiritual Center on South Holmes Road. in June, 2019(Source WILX)
Firefighters were battling the blaze at Unity Spiritual Center on South Holmes Road. in June, 2019(Source WILX)(WILX)
By Christiana Ford
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The windows of Unity Spiritual Center are still boarded up and the inside is bare-bones. Its congregation has officially decided to move on after 13 months of hanging onto the hope that they’d soon be able to return.

"It’s emotional, "said Minister Sharon Ketchum. “Everyone wants to belong and we really felt like we belonged here.”

It’s been a year since a fire pushed the congregation out of their home in this quiet Lansing neighborhood. They’d been searching for a spot to worship in ever since.

“It kinda reminds me of the Bible story wandering with Moses in the desert, the wilderness and it feels like we’ve been in this wilderness now for 13 months,” said Ketchum.

They went from not having a place, to moving down the street to the Fledge, to going strictly virtual because of COVID-19, and now they’ve finally found a landing place and will move in before the end of the year.

“Soon as we came to terms with that, we could not restore this property. This listing came up that had everything we ever dreamed of in it,” said Ketchum.

However, it wasn’t an easy decision. Ketchum says they tried all they could to restore the church, but ultimately the total project was out of their budget.

They plan to close on the property, which is six miles away from the old church in December.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

What is the Hunter Biden laptop scandal?

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Rudy Giuliani said his own attorney obtained the laptop from the owner of a computer repair shop in Wilmington.

News

Former Lansing police officer sues city for retaliation in Federal Court

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Cody Butler
A former Lansing police officer is filed a lawsuit against the city, claiming the department retaliated against him for standing up on something he believed was right.

News

Michigan State University releases new housing plans, talks concerns about off-campus parties

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed and Maureen Halliday
Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says the increase in cases in Ingham County comes from off-campus gatherings.

News

Mason Public Schools extends free meals for students through 2021

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
This program allows for schools to provide meals to all students whether they participate in their lessons through Distance Learning or in-person through hybrid instruction.

Latest News

News

Mason Public Schools extends free meals for students through 2021

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
This program allows for schools to provide meals to all students whether they participate in their lessons through Distance Learning or in-person through hybrid instruction.

News

MSU cutting swimming and diving

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
They say that the decision does not end their commitment to the student-athletes and staff within the swimming and diving programs.

News

COVID-19 exposure at Denny’s in Jackson

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The Jackson County Health Department has been working with Denny’s located at 2560 Airport Rd in Jackson to identify the individuals at risk of exposure to COVID-19.

News

Health officials confirm 1,873 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The state total now sits at 152,862 cases and 7,129 deaths.

News

Attorney General Dana Nessel releases preliminary report into clergy abuse

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Various Michigan law enforcement agencies and 15 special agents from the Attorney General’s office executed search warrants at Michigan’s seven dioceses.

News

MDE awards over $37 million to districts for technology gaps and mental health needs during pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
In total MDE is awarding 328 school districts with grants amounting to nearly $37.4 million.