UPDATE: Lansing church damaged by fire is moving

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The windows of Unity Spiritual Center are still boarded up and the inside is bare-bones. Its congregation has officially decided to move on after 13 months of hanging onto the hope that they’d soon be able to return.

"It’s emotional, "said Minister Sharon Ketchum. “Everyone wants to belong and we really felt like we belonged here.”

It’s been a year since a fire pushed the congregation out of their home in this quiet Lansing neighborhood. They’d been searching for a spot to worship in ever since.

“It kinda reminds me of the Bible story wandering with Moses in the desert, the wilderness and it feels like we’ve been in this wilderness now for 13 months,” said Ketchum.

They went from not having a place, to moving down the street to the Fledge, to going strictly virtual because of COVID-19, and now they’ve finally found a landing place and will move in before the end of the year.

“Soon as we came to terms with that, we could not restore this property. This listing came up that had everything we ever dreamed of in it,” said Ketchum.

However, it wasn’t an easy decision. Ketchum says they tried all they could to restore the church, but ultimately the total project was out of their budget.

They plan to close on the property, which is six miles away from the old church in December.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.