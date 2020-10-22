Advertisement

Time replaces logo on magazine cover with ‘Vote’

The double edition is filled with articles and editorials related to the election and its implications.
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(CNN) – Time magazine is changing its iconic logo for the first time in the publication’s nearly 100-year history.

On the cover of the Nov. 2 – Nov. 9 double issue, the name “Time” is replaced with the word “Vote.”

“Few events will shape the world to come more than the result of the upcoming U.S. presidential election,” said Time CEO and Editor in Chief Edward Felsenthal.

“As Americans decide if it’s time to reach for a reset button of our own, this issue includes a special report on the closing days of the 2020 campaign.”

The double edition is filled with articles and editorials related to the election and its implications.

It also includes a guide on how to vote safely.

The issue hits newsstands Friday.

