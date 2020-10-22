Teen who was sentenced to life gets break 14 years later

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) - A man who was a teen when he helped his older brother kill a woman in St. Clair County will get a chance for parole under a new sentence. Raymond Carp was 15 years old when Maryann McNeely was killed in 2006. He was convicted and automatically sentenced to life in prison. But a series of U.S. Supreme Court decisions is giving so-called juvenile lifers an opportunity for shorter terms. Judge Michael West sentenced Carp to at least 25 years in prison, which means Carp will be eligible for parole after another 11 years. Carp told the victim’s family that he’s “truly sorry” and is working to be a “better man.”

