Secretary of State encouraging homeless community to vote

An online tool-kit is available to inform residents on voting rights when housing is insecure.
Since August 31, more than 40 people popped by to register and even pick up an absentee ballot.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of State is encouraging the state’s homeless community to vote by providing information to educate them on their voting rights ahead of Election Day.

An online tool-kit has been put together to provide accurate information about homelessness and voting. The information includes eligibility requirements and frequently asked questions.

“A strong and healthy democracy requires us to ensure every vote counts and every voice is heard, and that includes individuals experiencing homelessness,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

In Michigan, your housing situation, including having insecure housing, does not affect your right to vote.

“My team is working to ensure those citizens who are housing insecure still have the tools and resources they need to cast their ballot,” Benson said. “Our work to provide resources and information to voters in this community will help ensure they can vote with confidence that their ballot will count.”

Benson recorded a video message for homeless voters where she addressed needing to show identification to vote.

MDOS is joining the Michigan Coalition Against Homelessness and Communities First, Inc. to host a webinar designed to educate homelessness advocacy organizations on how to assist clients with voter registration, including early voting and getting to the polls on Election Day. The webinar will be Thursday at 2 p.m.

The tool-kit can be found on the state’s website HERE.

