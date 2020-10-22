Santa making virtual visits this year

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many kids won’t be able to get their annual visit with Santa in-person.

This year Santa is making virtual visits ahead of Christmas to check his naughty and nice list.

The website ChitChatWithSanta.com will allow families to schedule a call with Old Saint Nick and share their holiday wishes.

Families can also enjoy “Story Time with Mrs. Claus” where you can choose from three Christmas classics for a 10-minute experience. You can also choose a personalized 60-90 second pre-recorded video greeting for $20.

There is no limit to the number of children that can chat in each call. Any device with a camera, browser access and a good internet connection can be used but a laptop, desktop, phone, or tablet is recommended.

The calls are $28 and last 6-10 minutes. Calls booked on or after December 1, 2020 at 12:00 a.m. EST will cost $35.

The service is available from Nov. 1 – Dec. 23.

