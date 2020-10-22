Sam’s Club offering virtual tour of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” house

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sam’s Club is creating a virtual tour of the house made famous in National Lampoon’s “Christmas Vacation.”

Inside the interactive digital Griswold domain, you can shop the chain’s holiday decorations, gifts, toys, food and more. Enter by clicking to make sure Clark Griswold’s Christmas lights are plugged in. From there, you can pick a style of lighting on the house: a golden glow featuring the Griswold family car or colorful Christmas with Uncle Eddie’s RV.

The experience also includes movie trivia and interactive elements such as the squirrel in the Christmas tree and Aunt Bethany’s cat still wrapped up in a gift box. You can click icons for movie trivia, décor tips and sound effects.

