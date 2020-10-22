Advertisement

Positive COVID-19 cases force Mid-Michigan school district, high school to online classes

More than 100 students and 12 staff members are quarantining.
By Johnathon Gustin
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WILX) - A Mid-Michigan school district and a high school are temporarily moving to online instruction following multiple students testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a letter to parents, the Ionia School District says virtual learning starts Monday, Oct. 26 and lasts two weeks. As of Wednesday, the district reports confirmed cases for six Ionia students and an employee. This has led to more than 100 students and 12 staff members quarantining.

Superintendent Ronald Wilson says health officials attribute the rise in cases to a lack of social distancing and people not wearing masks. The Ionia County Health Department says the month of October alone has made up 25% of confirmed cases the county has had since the start of the pandemic.

At Grass Lake High School, Superintendent Dr. Ryle Kiser says two students there also have the virus and another 26 are in quarantine. Online instruction for Grass Lake H.S. started Wednesday and goes through Nov. 2.

Posted by Ionia Public Schools on Wednesday, October 21, 2020

