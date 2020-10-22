Plastic surgeons see spike in consultations, procedures thanks to Zoom

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A survey from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons shows plastic surgery practices in the United States have seen a 60% increase during the pandemic.

The spike is attributed to Zoom as more people are using computer and phone cameras while working from home.

Facial injectables such as Botox and Juvederm are seeing a massive spike along with other non-invasive treatments. The survey forecasted post-pandemic trends to of Botox, breast augmentation, soft tissue fillers, liposuction and abdominoplasty.

A survey of more than 1,000 consumers conducted in June by ASPS found that 49% of those who haven’t had plastic surgery said they are open to cosmetic or reconstructive treatment in the near future.

Of those that are open, 28% would consider a first-time cosmetic procedure. For those who had previous procedures 29% of all respondents indicated specific treatments such as rhinoplasty, face lifts and breast augmentation are top of mind for them. They also reported improved overall confidence after their procedures.

Another ASPS study from the same month found that 64% of U.S. plastic surgeons saw an increase in telemedicine consultations since before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.