Peters reports raising $7.4M in 2 weeks in Senate race

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., speaks at a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing titled "CBP Oversight: Examining the Evolving Challenges Facing the Agency," Thursday, June 25, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., speaks at a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing titled "CBP Oversight: Examining the Evolving Challenges Facing the Agency," Thursday, June 25, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Alexander Drago/Pool via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Democratic Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan reports that his campaign raised $7.4 million in the first half of October. The first-term incumbent is locked in a competitive, expensive race with Republican challenger John James. Total spending is expected to top $100 million in the contest that will affect which party takes the Senate majority, which is now held by the GOP. Peters has led or been slightly ahead in recent polling. Peters' campaign manager Dan Farough says the latest fundraising total makes “clear that the momentum and grassroots energy” is with the senator.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

