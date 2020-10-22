Overdose deaths rising during COVID-19 pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drug overdose deaths in the United States are rising during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a new report from the Associated Press, this year’s tally likely will surpass the 71,000 overdose deaths of 2019.

Data from nine states show drug-related deaths could reach record highs this year. The states are Colorado, Connecticut, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Texas and Washington. Kentucky had almost as many overdose deaths by the end of August 2020 as it had in all of 2019.

Addiction experts believe the combination of unemployment, isolation and interrupted treatment practices for drug abuse have added to the increase. When stay-at-home orders and other precautions were put in place, therapy and counseling sessions went virtual.

“It’s not the same as being in a place with that depth of connection that we have from in-person engagement, because connectedness is one of the drivers of recovery,” said Robert Pack, professor of community and behavioral health at East Tennessee State University.

Unemployment, isolation and depression will make it so people are “going to be challenged in every direction,” said Pack, who researches addiction issues and is director of the ETSU Addiction Science Center and co-director of Opioids Research Consortium of Central Appalachia.

It’s not clear yet which drugs were used in the high rate of overdose deaths this year but fentanyl and methamphetamine, often meth that is laced with fentanyl, seem to be the most common.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.