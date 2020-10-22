Advertisement

MSU reveals new basketball jersey

With the 2020-21 schedule yet to be announced, it’s unsure when the team will wear the design.
New MSU jersey 2020-21
New MSU jersey 2020-21(MSU_Basketball Twitter)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday the Michigan State men’s basketball team revealed a new jersey design on social media.

The design is similar to that worn by the 2000 team that won the NCAA title. The white shorts and jersey feature a green Greek scroll pattern along the right side as a nod to the Spartan name.

The Nike jerseys are adorned with “STATE” on the chest and the Spartan helmet on the left thigh.

The details.

Posted by Michigan State Basketball on Thursday, October 22, 2020

