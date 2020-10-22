MSU reveals new basketball jersey
With the 2020-21 schedule yet to be announced, it’s unsure when the team will wear the design.
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday the Michigan State men’s basketball team revealed a new jersey design on social media.
The design is similar to that worn by the 2000 team that won the NCAA title. The white shorts and jersey feature a green Greek scroll pattern along the right side as a nod to the Spartan name.
The Nike jerseys are adorned with “STATE” on the chest and the Spartan helmet on the left thigh.
