MSU announces plans for spring semester

During the semester MSU will offer more in-person classes, with a focus on courses that students need in order to graduate on time.
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University (MSU) has announced its plans for a spring semester.

As scheduled, spring semester for undergraduate classes will start as scheduled on Jan. 11, 2021. Undergraduate instruction will end April 23, with finals week held one week earlier than previously scheduled to allow for a week-long period for graduation ceremonies.

During the semester MSU will offer more in-person classes, with a focus on courses that students need in order to graduate on time. Approximately 2,500 additional single-occupancy residence hall spaces will be available to students who want or need to live on campus.

Like many other Big Ten universities, MSU will cancel spring break in 2021. However, the spring calendar will include three midweek days without classes spread throughout the semester to provide breaks for students.

As part of a COVID-19 testing program, MSU will require participation in the COVID-19 Early Detection Program for students living on campus and undergraduate students coming to campus during the spring semester. Current program participants, faculty, staff and other student populations will have the opportunity to continue in the program.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

