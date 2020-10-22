Monitoring finds PFAS in some water in Michigan community

EAST BAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - State environmental regulators are looking into whether some residents in a northern Michigan community have been using drinking water contaminated with chemicals. The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports that groundwater monitoring wells have returned elevated results for PFAS - perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances. State and local officials are hosting an online town hall meeting Monday night to explain the discovery and the planned investigation in East Bay Township. The 10 monitoring wells were installed this summer. Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy wants to test the private water wells of about 20 homes and one business, and about a half-dozen irrigation wells in the area that remain uncapped.

