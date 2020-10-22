Advertisement

Mobile app Quibi announces it is shutting down

The announcement comes less than seven months after the launch.
Quibi Logo
Quibi Logo(AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Quibi founder Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman announced overnight that the streaming platform is shutting down.

The app launched in April and offered short-form videos with big production budgets made for mobile devices. The company said the site has struggled since launching during the pandemic.

Quibi’s catalog included over 175 original shows and movies in multiple genres including comedies, drama/thrillers, daily news, unscripted docuseries, lifestyle, reality and series continuations. Told in chapters, the programs were cut into segments shorter than 10 minutes.

Shows were made specifically for mobile devices and able to be viewed in either a traditional 16:9 horizontal aspect ratio, or a 9:16 vertical frame. The user was able to shift between them in the same video.

Major names were involved with shows on the platform including Liam Hemsworth, Christoph Waltz, Kiefer Sutherland, Anna Kendrick, Sasha Velour, Chrissy Teigen, Chance the Rapper, Joe Jonas, and the cast of Reno 911!

Quibi says subscribers will receive notifications regarding the last day they can access the platform.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sam’s Club offering virtual tour of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” house

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
As Cousin Eddie says “pick out somethin' real nice.”

News

Jackson Area Transportation Authority offering free rides on Election Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Riders just need to have their voter registration cards and get an “I voted” sticker.

News

Plastic surgeons see spike in consultations, procedures thanks to Zoom

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Non-invasive treatments such as Botox are experiencing a boom.

News

Whole Foods offering free one-hour grocery pickup

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The service is free for Prime members with orders of $35 or more.

Latest News

News

Overdose deaths rising during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
New data shows record highs are possible due to depression, unemployment and more.

News

Santa making virtual visits this year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Visit with Santa or hear a story from Mrs. Claus starting next month.

News

Positive COVID-19 cases force Mid-Michigan school district, high school to online classes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Johnathon Gustin
More than 100 students and 12 staff members are quarantining.

News

Secretary of State encouraging homeless community to vote

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
An online tool-kit is available to inform residents on voting rights when housing is insecure.

News

WILX Weather Evening 10/21/2020

Updated: 9 hours ago
WILX Weather Evening 10/21/2020

News

Principals says there is a lot to learn

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Mason School District is in full swing with its elementary school high flex hybrid learning schedule.