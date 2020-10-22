Mobile app Quibi announces it is shutting down

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Quibi founder Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman announced overnight that the streaming platform is shutting down.

The app launched in April and offered short-form videos with big production budgets made for mobile devices. The company said the site has struggled since launching during the pandemic.

Quibi’s catalog included over 175 original shows and movies in multiple genres including comedies, drama/thrillers, daily news, unscripted docuseries, lifestyle, reality and series continuations. Told in chapters, the programs were cut into segments shorter than 10 minutes.

Shows were made specifically for mobile devices and able to be viewed in either a traditional 16:9 horizontal aspect ratio, or a 9:16 vertical frame. The user was able to shift between them in the same video.

Major names were involved with shows on the platform including Liam Hemsworth, Christoph Waltz, Kiefer Sutherland, Anna Kendrick, Sasha Velour, Chrissy Teigen, Chance the Rapper, Joe Jonas, and the cast of Reno 911!

Quibi says subscribers will receive notifications regarding the last day they can access the platform.

