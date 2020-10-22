Michigan State University releases new housing plans, talks concerns about off-campus parties

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University is telling students to cancel those spring break plans, and prepare for yet another unconventional few months.

Michigan State University says they prepare to offer 400 in-person classes and will allow about 2,500 students to live on campus.

Students will live by themselves or with a suitemate. But, the university is opening communal bathrooms and students will be responsible for cleaning them.

MSU Residential and Hospitality Services Chief Communications Officer Kat Cooper tells News 10 more about that decision.

“We didn’t really see a difference between allowing two people to share a bath or a larger community to share a bath, except that the students will be responsible for cleaning the bathrooms themselves,” said Cooper.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says the university needs to proceed with caution-but they shouldn’t be too concerned about students on campus. She says the university is following all of the right safety guidelines to protect their students.

“I’m actually cautiously optimistic for their plans for their spring semester. It’s going to be going on where strong safety measures are in place. I mean, they’re in an environment where other people are going to be controlling those safety measures and enforcing them,” said Vail.

Vail says the increase in cases in Ingham County comes from off-campus gatherings.

The county’s main concern right now is to make sure those off-campus parties remain under control when students return.

The semester is set to begin Jan. 11. However, there is no set date for when students will be able to move in.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.