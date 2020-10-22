Advertisement

Michigan State University releases new housing plans, talks concerns about off-campus parties

(WILX)
By Gabrielle Reed and Maureen Halliday
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University is telling students to cancel those spring break plans, and prepare for yet another unconventional few months.

Michigan State University says they prepare to offer 400 in-person classes and will allow about 2,500 students to live on campus.

Students will live by themselves or with a suitemate. But, the university is opening communal bathrooms and students will be responsible for cleaning them.

MSU Residential and Hospitality Services Chief Communications Officer Kat Cooper tells News 10 more about that decision.

“We didn’t really see a difference between allowing two people to share a bath or a larger community to share a bath, except that the students will be responsible for cleaning the bathrooms themselves,” said Cooper.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says the university needs to proceed with caution-but they shouldn’t be too concerned about students on campus. She says the university is following all of the right safety guidelines to protect their students.

“I’m actually cautiously optimistic for their plans for their spring semester. It’s going to be going on where strong safety measures are in place. I mean, they’re in an environment where other people are going to be controlling those safety measures and enforcing them,” said Vail.

Vail says the increase in cases in Ingham County comes from off-campus gatherings.

The county’s main concern right now is to make sure those off-campus parties remain under control when students return.

The semester is set to begin Jan. 11. However, there is no set date for when students will be able to move in.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

What is the Hunter Biden laptop scandal?

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Rudy Giuliani said his own attorney obtained the laptop from the owner of a computer repair shop in Wilmington.

News

Former Lansing police officer sues city for retaliation in Federal Court

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Cody Butler
A former Lansing police officer is filed a lawsuit against the city, claiming the department retaliated against him for standing up on something he believed was right.

News

UPDATE: Lansing church damaged by fire is moving

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Lansing church damaged in a fire finds a new home.

News

Mason Public Schools extends free meals for students through 2021

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
This program allows for schools to provide meals to all students whether they participate in their lessons through Distance Learning or in-person through hybrid instruction.

Latest News

News

Mason Public Schools extends free meals for students through 2021

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
This program allows for schools to provide meals to all students whether they participate in their lessons through Distance Learning or in-person through hybrid instruction.

News

MSU cutting swimming and diving

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
They say that the decision does not end their commitment to the student-athletes and staff within the swimming and diving programs.

News

COVID-19 exposure at Denny’s in Jackson

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The Jackson County Health Department has been working with Denny’s located at 2560 Airport Rd in Jackson to identify the individuals at risk of exposure to COVID-19.

News

Health officials confirm 1,873 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The state total now sits at 152,862 cases and 7,129 deaths.

News

Attorney General Dana Nessel releases preliminary report into clergy abuse

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Various Michigan law enforcement agencies and 15 special agents from the Attorney General’s office executed search warrants at Michigan’s seven dioceses.

News

MDE awards over $37 million to districts for technology gaps and mental health needs during pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
In total MDE is awarding 328 school districts with grants amounting to nearly $37.4 million.