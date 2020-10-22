Advertisement

Michigan State Cuts Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University, facing an athletic department fiscal year budget shortfall estimated at between $30 million and $60 million, announced Thursday it is eliminating two sports at the end of this school year. Men’s and women’s swimming and diving will cease as varsity sports. The school said Thursday scholarships and contracts of coaches and athletes will be honored through the end of the athletic year. In the Big Ten Conference, Iowa and Minnesota previously announced the elimination of four varsity sports apiece. Swimming and diving has struggled to be competitive in the Big Ten for a number of years.

