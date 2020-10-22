MDE awards over $37 million to districts for technology gaps and mental health needs during pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Education (MDE) has announced that its providing $7.64 million in grants for mental health services and supports for children and adults. In addition, it will provide $29.75 million to help bridge the technology gap experienced by some students. In total MDE is awarding 328 school districts with grants amounting to nearly $37.4 million.

“These grants were awarded to local school districts with very high needs,” State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice said. “The grants will help educators narrow technology gaps in the state and better address the mental health needs of our students and staff. We created this education equity fund to begin to chip away at the profound inequities in the state.”

“These grant dollars were set aside to help address long-standing needs exacerbated by the pandemic,” said Dr. Casandra Ulbrich, President of the State Board of Education. “I applaud the department for its thoughtful application of CARES funding targeting the most at-risk districts.”

The program, which was itself funded by the CARES act, focuses mainly on districts meeting at least one of the following criteria:

The district is over 85% economically disadvantaged.

At least one school in the district is over 85% economically disadvantaged.

The district is over 20% students with disabilities.

The district is over 10% English learners.

The grant program is competitive, meaning that many school districts applied and from those applications the MDE awarded the grants to those applicants it deemed most fitting it’s criteria. The education equity fund application required applicants to provide information on their technology and/or mental health needs, as well as to provide a budget detailing proposed uses of the grant funds.

Additionally, as required by the federal CARES Act, applicants needed to outline how they will provide equitable services to students and teachers in non-public schools located within their district boundaries.

