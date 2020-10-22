Mason School District continues with hybrid learning

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Mason School District is in full swing with its elementary school high flex hybrid learning schedule.

The principal of Steele Elementary, Kevin Dufresne, says they have about 400 students enrolled that are split into groups of 100. They have used this strategy just so students can attend school on different days.

On Wednesday, the principal says both the students and teachers have a lot to learn.

“We’re all continually try to do what we can do is best. This approach hopefully were checking as many boxes as we can it’s not perfect at this point,” said Principal Dufresne. “We have a lot of work to do on it. It’s our attempt to try to do what’s best for kids, best for the staff, best for families. We are working really hard to try to provide instruction for students that are both in-person and at home.”

The district plans to bring back both middle and high school students in a hybrid style later this school year.

