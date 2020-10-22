Advertisement

Mason School District continues with hybrid learning

By Rachel Sweet
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Mason School District is in full swing with its elementary school high flex hybrid learning schedule.

The principal of Steele Elementary, Kevin Dufresne, says they have about 400 students enrolled that are split into groups of 100. They have used this strategy just so students can attend school on different days.

On Wednesday, the principal says both the students and teachers have a lot to learn.

“We’re all continually try to do what we can do is best. This approach hopefully were checking as many boxes as we can it’s not perfect at this point,” said Principal Dufresne. “We have a lot of work to do on it. It’s our attempt to try to do what’s best for kids, best for the staff, best for families. We are working really hard to try to provide instruction for students that are both in-person and at home.”

The district plans to bring back both middle and high school students in a hybrid style later this school year.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Principals says there is a lot to learn

Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Mason School District is in full swing with its elementary school high flex hybrid learning schedule.

News

Tensions rise at rival football game

Updated: 40 minutes ago
A high school football rivalry has created a tense territory for two local districts.

News

Man in custody after police foot chase in Lansing

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed and Christiana Ford
Michigan State Police say this all started around 5 p.m. when they attempted to pull over a car.

News

Charlotte and Eaton Rapids game turns into field disagreement, superintendents react

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
Both the Charlotte and Eaton Rapids Superintendents clarified what happened and what they will be doing to prevent future disagreements.

Latest News

News

Jackson County sees increase in coronavirus cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
As fall season is here and winter is fast approaching, many health officials fear that the risk of getting both COVID-19 and flu is higher.

VOD Recordings

Some voters still waiting on their ballots

Updated: 4 hours ago
Some voters are still waiting on their ballots

VOD Recordings

MHSAA looking for high school championship game location

Updated: 4 hours ago
MHSAA looking for high school championship game location

VOD Recordings

Election workers preparing to deal with voter intimidation

Updated: 5 hours ago
Election workers prepare to deal with voter intimidation

VOD Recordings

Governor Whitmer addresses poll safety and COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 5 hours ago
Governor Whitmer addresses poll safety and COVID-19 numbers

VOD Recordings

Updates on Zap Zone shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago
Updates on Zap Zone shooting