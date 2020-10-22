Advertisement

Mason Public Schools extends free meals for students through 2021

United States Department of Agriculture program allows for free meals for students
(WILX)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) just announced that students will continue to receive free meals through June 30, 2021. This has all been made possible through a special program at the federal level to provide food to all students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This program allows for schools to provide meals to all students whether they participate in their lessons through Distance Learning or in-person through hybrid instruction.

“The USDA’s waiver announcement to provide free meals to all Mason students until the end of the 2020-2021 school year is a huge relief for our school meal program and our community," said Food Service Director at Mason Public Schools Christine Salmon. “Many of our families may not qualify for free meals but are still going through a tough time and are worried about how to keep food on the table. These waivers also eliminate a massive administrative burden for our school nutrition staff, allowing them to focus on feeding children.”

Mason families are encouraged to pick up two or three days of meals for students in grades K-12 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4-6 p.m. at Mason Middle School and Mason High School.

